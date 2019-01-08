PM Modi To Address Rally In Agra Tomorrow As Lok Sabha Polls Near

Meanwhile, members of the Civil Aviation Society in Agra released a poster, demanding a full-fledged international airport in the city.

All India | | Updated: January 08, 2019 14:37 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
PM Modi To Address Rally In Agra Tomorrow As Lok Sabha Polls Near

According to party sources, PM Modi is expected to inaugurate a number of projects in Agra. (FILE PHOTO)


Agra: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin the BJP's election campaign in Uttar Pradesh with a rally in Agra on Wednesday. PM Modi is scheduled to fly to Agra from Karnataka's Bidar and reach around 3.15 pm. 

According to party sources, he is expected to inaugurate a number of projects in Agra. Agra's Kothi Meena Bazar ground is expected have two lakh party supporters, according to local BJP leaders.

The party has put up hoardings of PM Modi all over Agra.

Administrative sources said that around 4,000 police personnel, 10 IPS officers and as many companies of paramilitary forces would be deployed.

District authorities announced there would be diversion of routes and ban on entry of heavy vehicles.

Meanwhile, members of the Civil Aviation Society released a poster, demanding a full-fledged international airport in Agra.

Activists on Tuesday drew attention to a promise made by PM Modi in November 2013 of constructing a barrage on the Yamuna river, saying no headway had been made so far.

"Nitin Gadkari had promised a ferry service for tourists from Delhi to Agra, but there is neither water nor a ferry service," said environmentalist Devashish Bhattacharya.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

PM Modi in AgraLOK SABHA ELECTION 2019BJP Uttar Pradesh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Bharat BandhLive TVCES 2019PM Modi BiopicHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusMamata BanerjeeUpcoming MoviesAirtel DTHAmartya SenBandhan BankAlok Verma CaseGeneral Category ReservationMumbai Bus StrikeCES 2019 LaptopsWhatsApp Gold

................................ Advertisement ................................