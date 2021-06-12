PM Modi Thanks G7 Countries For Help During Second Covid Wave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has committed the country's support for "collective endeavours" to improve global health governance and emphasised the need for a "One Earth One Health" approach to this. Speaking virtually at the first Outreach Session of the G7 Summit today, he expressed appreciation for its support, as well as that of some guest countries, during the second Covid wave in India, a government release said.

Over 2 lakh people died in India of Covid between January and May, during which the country faced an unprecedented crisis of resource shortage. The country received aid, including oxygen cylinders and regulators, from several countries like the US and Canada.

Today, PM Modi's call to keep open supply chains for vaccine raw materials and components to help enhance vaccine production in countries like India received widespread support, the statement said.

The session, titled "Building Back Stronger - Health", focused on global recovery and strengthening the resilience against future pandemics.

The Prime Minister highlighted India's "whole of society" approach to fighting COVID-19, which involved synergising the efforts of the government, industry, and civil society. He also conveyed India's willingness to share its experience and expertise with other developing countries.

Calling for global unity, leadership, and solidarity to prevent future pandemics, he emphasised the special responsibility of democratic and transparent societies.

PM Modi will participate in the final day of the G7 Summit tomorrow and will speak in two sessions: Building Back Together and Building Back Greener. The UK holds the grouping's presidency and had invited India, Australia, South Africa, and South Korea to the summit.

India was invited to the 2019 summit, too, as a goodwill partner.