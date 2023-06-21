PM Modi Takes Yoga Global, To Lead Unique Event In New York Today

PM Modi to lead Yoga Day at the UN today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he will lead a unique yoga session in New York today to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga. The event will see participation from top UN officials, envoys from across and the world and prominent individuals.

"Yoga has become global movement through International Day of Yoga," PM Modi said in a video message today.

"Crores of people across the world doing Yoga with theme of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (world is one family)'", he added.

PM Modi is in New York on the first leg of his first state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.