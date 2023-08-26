PM Stops Speech After Spotting Man Fall To Ground, Asks Medical Team To Help

The Prime Minister asked his medical team to take the man out and take his shoes off (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accorded a warm reception as he arrived at the Delhi Airport on Saturday, said he received several congratulatory messages during the BRICS Summit over Chandrayaan-3's success and noted that the place on Moon where "Vikam" landed has been named "Shiv Shakti".

The Prime Minister, who was addressing a gathering after reaching Delhi from Bengaluru following his visit to South Africa and Greece, stopped his speech in between as he spotted a person not feeling well and asked his team of doctors to check on him and provide assistance.

The person apparently fell down due to the heat.

The Prime Minister told the medical team to take him out and take his shoes off.

He was talking about Delhi hosting the G20 Summit next month when he spotted the man feeling unwell.

The Prime Minister later resumed his speech.

“I went to attend BRICS in South Africa...I got a lot of congratulatory messages during BRICS for Chandrayaan-3. The whole world has sent congratulatory messages,” PM Modi said.

"The point where Chandrayaan-3 landed, that point was named as 'Shiv Shakti'," he added.

BJP chief JP Nadda and other party workers received PM Modi at the Palam airport.