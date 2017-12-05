PM Modi Still Most Followed Indian On Twitter, 52% Jump In Followers

Highlights PM Modi tops list of most followed Indians with 37.5 mn followers Bollywood actors dominate list, Shah Rukh, Salman fan base grow by 40% Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar also feature in the list for the first time

Congrats to @narendramodi who tops the most followed list on Twitter in India with 37.5 million followers. Here's the ten most followed Indians on Twitter this year #ThisHappenedpic.twitter.com/onP2uWxEvg - Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 5, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to be the most followed Indian on Twitter, increasing his follower base from 24.6 million in 2016 to 37.5 million this year, a report made public by the microblogging site revealed.As per trends in 2017, PM Modi saw his follower base increasing by 52 per cent to 37.5 million (as of December 4). The growth in his follower base was however lower than that of cricketer Virat Kohli, who saw his followers grow by 61 per cent during the same period.The Indian cricket captain made the cut in the list of 10 most followed Indians, ending the year with 20.8 million followers, as against 12.9 million last year.Cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar, who ranked eight in the list, saw a growth of 56 per cent in his follower base on Twitter this year.This is the first time ever, both these cricketers made it to the list of top 10 most followed Indian accounts, Twitter said.The list is otherwise dominated by Bollywood actors with Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan.Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan saw their fan base on Twitter grow at 40 per cent each. However, Shah Rukh -- with 30.9 million followers -- was ahead of Salman Khan who had 28.5 million followers.The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Final clash between India and Pakistan was the most tweeted about ODI ever with 1.8 million tweets, the microblogging site said.The Goods and Services Tax or GST, also made it to the list of top trending hastags due to the magnitude of conversations it generated on the platform, Twitter said.Besides, the Supreme Court decision on the controversial Triple Talaq issue made '#TripleTalaq' trend on Twitter on August 22, with more than 350,000 tweets.