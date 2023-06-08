PM Modi Speaks To Saudi Crown Prince, Discusses Bilateral Issues

PM Modi also conveyed his best wishes for the upcoming Haj pilgrimage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday had a telephone conversation with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, with both leaders reviewing a number of bilateral, multilateral and global issues, according to a release by the Prime Minister's Office.

PM Modi also thanked the Saudi Crown Prince for his support during the evacuation of Indian nationals from Sudan via Jeddah.

Spoke to Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince & PM HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Discussed boosting ties in connectivity, energy, defense, trade & investment, and exchanged views on regional and global issues. Appreciated his support in safe evacuation of Indians from Sudan and for Haj. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2023

India had launched 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate its nationals caught up in the Sudan crisis amid intense fighting between the army and a rival paramilitary force.

Around 3,000 Indians were stuck in various parts of Sudan, including the capital Khartoum and in distant provinces like Darfur.

The operation involved the deployment of the Indian Navy's INS Sumedha, a stealth offshore patrol vessel, and two Indian Air Force C-130J special operations aircraft in Jeddah.

PM Modi also conveyed his best wishes for the upcoming Haj pilgrimage, read the PMO release.

Meanwhile, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman fully supported India's ongoing G20 Presidency.

India holds the Presidency of the G20 from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023. The 43 Heads of Delegations, the largest ever in G20, will be participating in the final New Delhi Summit in September next year.

The G20 is an informal grouping of 19 countries and the European Union, with representatives of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

The G20 Presidency rotates annually: according to a system that ensures a regional balance over time.

"The two leaders agreed to remain in touch," added the release.

