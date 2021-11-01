PM Modi Speaks At Global Climate Change Meet At Glasgow: Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is presenting India's agenda to tackle climate change at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow and listing steps taken by the country so far to tackle the problem that stares the world in the face. Here are the top quotes from his address
- For me, the Paris climate conference was not a summit, it was a sentiment, a commitment
- I am proud to say India is responsible for just 5% of the emissions.
- The whole world now accepts that India is the only major economy which delivered on the Paris commitments in letter and spirit.
- Indian Railways has set the target of achieving net zero emissions by 2030