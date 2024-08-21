Top Global Ranking For RBI Governor Recognition Of His Leadership: PM Modi

Shaktikanta Das has been placed at the top of the list with two other central bank governors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on receiving top rating in a global ranking of central bankers, lauding it as a recognition of his leadership.

He said on X, "Congratulations to RBI Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das for this feat, and that too for the second time. This is a recognition of his leadership at the RBI and his work towards ensuring economic growth and stability." Mr Das has been ranked as the top central banker globally for the second consecutive year by the US-based Global Finance magazine.

Mr Das has been placed at the top of the list with two other central bank governors, who have been rated A . Grades are based on a scale from A to F for success in inflation control, economic growth goals, currency stability and interest rate management, according to a statement by Global Finance magazine.

