PM Modi Says Corruption, Dynasticism India's 2 Big Challenges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today declared battle against corruption and dynasticism, saying these are the twin evils that India is facing. Addressing the country from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 76th Independence Day, he said, "From here, today, I want to discuss two things - corruption and dynasticism".

He sought people's cooperation in fighting corruption.

"We have to weed out corruption. We are making efforts to seize properties of people who have fled the country. I request you all to help me fight corruption," he said.

"The second issue - bhai-bhatijawad, pariwarwad - is not just limited to politics. We need to discourage this in institutions, in sports. We need to start a revolution against it. This is our social responsibility. We need transparency," he said.