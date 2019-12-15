'I Congratulate People Of Assam For Keeping Away From Violence': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses rally in Jharkhand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated the people of Assam for "keeping away from violence" amid widespread protests against the citizenship law in the northeast. Singling out the Congress, he said the party, in a first, was doing what Pakistan did on the government's move on ending Article 370 or after the Supreme Court verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi -- organising protests outside Indian embassies abroad.

"I congratulate our brothers and sisters in Assam for staying aaway from those who commit violence... they are making their points in a peaceful way," he said at an election rally in Jharkhand's Dumka.

"The Congress and its supporters are spreading fire. When they are not heard, they spread arson. You can easily make out who is spreading violence by the clothes they wear," he added.