"Like Fall Of Berlin Wall": PM On Kartarpur Corridor, Ayodhya Verdict

Ayodhya verdict: PM Narendra Modi today addressed the nation after Supreme Court judgement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the corridor to Kartarpur and the Supreme Court's landmark verdict in the Ayodhya title suit were akin to the demolition of Berlin Wall, sending a message of peace and unity.

"Today on the 9th of November, the Kartarpur corridor has begun. Ayodhya decision was also taken on this day," he said in an address to the nation hours after the Supreme Court verdict and his inauguration of the corridor to Kartarpur Gurdwara in Pakistan.

"November 9 is the day that Berlin wall also came down," he added, referring to the demolition of the wall that divided east and west Germany 30 year ago.

"This date sends a message of being together. Today is a day to shun fear and negativity. Today will be case in point for India's Unity in diversity," the Prime Minister said.

Referring to the verdict in the decades old temple-mosque dispute, PM Modi said it was a "Golden chapter in history".

"Every section has welcomed verdict, this represents India's unity in diversity. This mantra has blossomed again today," he said.

The 4.5 km-long corridor connects Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur with Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, a small town about 4 km from the International Border, located at Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province.

It is the place where the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak is believed to have spent the last 18 years of his life.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.