PM Modi Replies To Man Who Thanked Him For Ayushman Bharat

PM Modi reportedly congratulated Mahimaran Patidar on being a part of Ayushman Bharat

A 54-year-old man from Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh was overjoyed when his letter thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme fetched reply.

Mahimaram Patidar, resident of Kukshi in the district underwent a heart bypass surgery for free at Vadodara under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana (ABY) three months ago.

"I wrote a letter to Modi-ji, thanking him," said Mr Patidar, who runs a watch repairing shop.

Unexpectedly, he received a reply from PM Modi, congratulating him on being part of ABY, he said.

