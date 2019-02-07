PM Refers To Rafale Deal, Says Congress Doesn't Want Armed Forces Strong

PM Narendra Modi said the Rafale fighter jet deal had been reviewed by the Supreme Court.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his address to parliament on Thursday, unloading unfettered criticism and insults on the Congress, a large part of his focus was on defence and the armed forces. Hitting out at the Congress for its allegations against the Rafale fighter jet deal, PM Modi said the party did not wish to see the country's armed forces strong.

"Congress does not want our Air Force to become powerful. I am levelling a serious allegation," the Prime Minister said.

"I wondered why they speak lies on Rafale with such confidence. Then I realised because they know in all their years in power there hasn't been a single honest defence deal. Some mama, some chacha kept coming in," he said.

"When an honest deal is finally being signed, these people of the Congress are distressed. They have long faces," PM Modi said.

"We are still committed to zero tolerance for corruption," he added.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeatedly over the past few months on the Rafale fighter jet deal, accusing him of corruption.

Unfazed by his accusations in parliament today, Mr Gandhi repeated his charge. "The Prime Minister has helped steal Rs 30,000 crore from the Defence Forces... he has done this personally."