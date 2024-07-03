Parliament Session 2024 LIVE: PM Modi To Address Rajya Sabha Today

The Rajya Sabha resumed its proceedings today, a day after the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the 18-hour-long debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

PM Modi will likely address the Rajya Sabha today after the parliament witnessed the government and the opposition go head-to-head in a debate. Lok Sabha witnessed unprecedented chaos as the prime minister was seen shouting while Opposition MPs screamed to drown out his voice. The PM targeted Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during his over two-hour long speech in the Lok Sabha and dismissed his fiery speech, just a day ago, as "'balak buddhi' (childish behaviour)".

As the opposition's sloganeering ramped up, the Prime Minister continued. "I can understand the pain of some people... even after spreading lies they tasted defeat. People of India have given us the opportunity to work for the third time... have given us a mandate," he said.

Here are the LIVE updates from the Parliament:

Jul 03, 2024 11:54 (IST) "I Will Come To Your House": Jagdeep Dhankar, Mallikarjun Kharge's Banter In Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge engaged in banter yet again after the house resumed proceedings today. "For the first time in this House I saw lighter moments, fireworks and intellectual issues also came up. It was a soothing spectacle. This chain must continue," Mr Dhankhar said. To this, Mallikarjun Kharge quickly quipped, "Aaj kya ho kisne jaana (Who knows what will happen today)"

"Kharge ji, you told my predecessor in your farewell address you had said "Aage mausam kaisa aayega, kitna satayega (Who know how the winds will change, how much trouble they would bring)". I had not even entered the House then, " Mr Dhankar said.

Jul 03, 2024 11:17 (IST) Mallikarjun Kharge Demands New Law Against Self-Styled Godmen Amid Hathras Stampede

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge suggested to Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar to form a legislation against self-styled godmen after over 120 people were killed in a stampede in UP's Hathras at a satsang. He also gave example for similar laws formulated in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Jul 03, 2024 11:06 (IST) Rajya Sabha Proceedings Beging, Vice President Shares Birthday Greetings

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar began the Rajya Sabha proceedings with sharing birthday greetings to MP Harbhajan Singh as well as extending his condolence over the death of former MP D Srinivas.

