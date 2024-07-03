PM Modi vs Rahul Gandhi: BJP's 'Contrasting' Videos From Lok Sabha

PM Modi referred to Rahul Gandhi as balakbuddhi

BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla today shared two videos from Lok Sabha - one that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the other one of Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

In one video, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen offering water to a Congress MP, while the other clip showed Rahul Gandhi asking Opposition members to disrupt the Prime Minister's yesterday address.

"Pic1: LoP Rahul Gandhi himself encouraging MPs to break rules & jump in the well and disturb PM speech from very beginning. Pic2: PM Modi offers water even to a protesting MP who is heckling him," Mr Poonawalla said in his post on X - earlier known as Twitter.

"Who is the dictator ? Does Rahul even deserve to be the Leader of Opposition," he asked.

Both videos were from yesterday's Lok Sabha proceedings as PM Modi responded to the Motion of Thanks for the President's address.

The Opposition threw a wall of noise - protests, slogans, and screams - at PM Modi as he was speaking. The Prime Minister, though, laboured on through the uproar for over two hours, once it became clear that the Opposition would not relent.

At one point, he offered a glass of water to Congress member Manickam Tagore, who was protesting in the Well.

Without mentioning Rahul Gandhi by name, PM Modi referred to him as "balakbuddhi (the immature one)", saying he "does not know his limits".

"The country is now feeling sorry that he is here," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also spoke of minority appeasement, alleged corruption during the UPA government, Jammu and Kashmir, Article 370 and surgical strikes against terrorists -- all amid the loud Opposition protests.

As PM Modi continued, the volume of protests increased. Admonishing the Opposition, Mr Birla said, "Yesterday, I allowed you to speak for 90 minutes. No one stopped you. This is no way to behave," he said. Then, in an afterthought, he added, "Paanch saal aise nahin chalega (We cannot have five years of this)".