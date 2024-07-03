'Disrespect To Constitution': Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Slams Opposition Walkout

Opposition protests, walks out during PM's speech in Rajya Sabha.

Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar lashed out Tuesday as opposition MPs - who joined their Lok Sabha colleagues in staging a vociferous protest against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party - walked out of the House during a speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Opposition MPs walked out after Mr Dhankhar initially refused Congress boss Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition, permission to intervene as Mr Modi spoke. Loud chants of "LoP ko bolne do", or "let the LoP speak", were heard, as were plaintive appeals from Mr Kharge, asking for permission.

As the MPs walked out, Mr Dhankhar accused them of disrespecting the Constitution.

"I am pained by this. They have not only left the House... but also their dignity. They did not show their backs to me... but to the Constitution. They have not disrespected me... they have disrespected their oath. There is nothing worse than this disrespect," he raged.

"They have challenged the Constitution. Sitting in this chair, I am hurt to see such disrespect. They have made a joke of the Constitution. The Constitution is not just a book to hold in your hand. I hope they will reflect on this and remember their duty..." he said.

The reference to the Constitution as "not just a book to hold in your hand" has been seen by many as a swipe at opposition leaders who took their oaths while holding a copy. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was among those to be sworn in with the Constitution in his hand.

The Constitution was a major issue in the 2024 general election, with the Congress and other opposition parties warning voters the BJP planned to change key aspects.

The BJP countered by flagging, as they do every year, the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The Emergency, Mr Modi said last month, reminds us of how the Congress "subverted basic freedoms and trampled over the Constitution, which every Indian respects greatly".

The walkout also followed Mr Modi's "auto pilot" swipes at former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, who is now a Rajya Sabha MP. Mrs Gandhi is frequently accused by the BJP of running the UPA I and II governments, led by Dr Manmohan Singh, from behind the scenes.

As the opposition walked out, Mr Modi took a swipe of his own, mocking his rivals and critics for not listening to his reply to questions they had raised. "The country is watching... those who spread lies do not have strength to hear the truth. Those who do not have courage to face truth... do not have courage to listen to answers to questions... They are insulting the glorious tradition of the Upper House."

In dramatic scenes in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, the Prime Minister had intervened, twice, as did union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh as Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lower House, delivered a fiery speech targeting the BJP.