'May Spirit Of Hope And Wellness Prevail': PM Modi Extends New Year Wishes

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the first day of the new year on Friday and expressed hope that the "country will march ahead with renewed energy to achieve the common goal of our nation's progress." "May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail," wished PM Modi on Twitter.

President Kovind, meanwhile, expressed hope that the "country will march ahead to achieve progress".

"Happy New Year everyone! New Year provides an opportunity to make a fresh beginning and resolve for individual and collective development. Challenges arising out of COVID-19 situation strengthen our determination to move forward unitedly," President Kovind tweeted.

On Thursday, President Kovind and PM Modi held a meeting to discuss domestic and international affairs and also exchanged good wishes for the upcoming year.

"As the year 2020 draws to its end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Ram Nath Kovind and briefed him on domestic and international affairs. They exchanged good wishes for the year 2021 which promises a brighter future for the people of India," President's Secretariat tweeted.

The year 2020 has been difficult for people throughout the world due to COVID-19 pandemic which has affected millions of lives. India is now on the path of recovery as there has been a declining trend in average daily new deaths due to coronavirus. The Indian government is also planning to roll out the vaccine for which dry runouts was conducted in four states.