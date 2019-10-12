PM Modi Praises 'Scenic' Mamallapuram After His Day With Xi Jinping

PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping presented a picture of diplomatic bonhomie.

After showing Chinese President Xi Jinping around Tamil Nadu's Mamallapuram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took to Twitter to praise the various historic attractions studding the seaside town and post panoramic photographs of the two heads of state taking in the sights.

In one of the tweets, he described Mamallapuram as "one of the most beautiful places" in the country. "It is linked to commerce, spirituality and is now a popular tourism centre. I am delighted that President Xi Jinping and I are spending time in this scenic place, which is also a @UNESCO heritage site," he said.

Accompanying the tweet were photographs of PM Modi, dressed in a white half-sleeved shirt, a veshti and an angavastram, holding hands with President Xi in a glowing display of diplomatic bonhomie.

In another tweet, the Prime Minister termed the Shore Temple on the banks of the Bay of Bengal as a testament to the glory of ancient India. "Overlooking the Bay of Bengal is the majestic Shore Temple. One of the most iconic landmarks, the Shore Temple exemplifies the greatness and grandness of Indian culture," it read.

The Pancha Rathas, a monument complex on the Coromandel Coast, also found mention in PM Modi's tweets. "President Xi Jinping and I saw the marvellous Pancha Rathas. The five Rathas are examples of monolith rock-cut architecture. The Rathas in this monument include the Dharmaraja Ratha, Bhima Ratha, Arjuna Ratha, Nakula Sahadeva Ratha and Draupadi Ratha," he tweeted.

Each of the five monuments in the complex resembles a chariot carved over a singular long monolith of granite. They are named after the five Pandavas and Draupadi, characters from the Hindu epic Mahabharata.

PM Modi went on to term Arjuna's Penance, a historic sculpture also known as Descent of the Ganges, as one of the "grandest" things to view in Mamallapuram. "It brings to life aspects of the Mahabharata. Arjuna's Penance also showcases the best of Pallava Art, especially the depiction of nature and animals," he tweeted.

Carved in the seventh century, Arjuna's Penance tells the story of how Arjuna, one of the five Pandava brothers, performed severe austerities in order to obtain Lord Shiva's weapon.

On Saturday morning, the two leaders will hold an informal meet at the Taj Fisherman's Cove Resort and Spa, which will be followed by delegation-level talks. PM Modi will also host President Xi for a dinner and lunch characterised by the local cuisine.

