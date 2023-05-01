PM Modi Praises BJP's Karnataka Manifesto, Calls It 'Development-Centric'

BJP has also announced a slew of measures for developing the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the BJP's manifesto for the Karnataka assembly polls as "development-centric" and said it sets the tone for building on the good work done by the party's government in the last four years in the state.

The #BJPPrajaPranalike2023 is development-centric and sets the tone for building on the good work done by our Government in the last four years in the state. https://t.co/MsIIH7VWPW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2023

BJP president J P Nadda released the manifesto, 'BJP Praja Pranalike', in Bengaluru, assuring people of building a developed and prosperous Karnataka if the party is elected to power.

The party has promised the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, the National Register of Citizens, and three free cooking gas cylinders and half-litre Nandini milk every day to all BPL families. It has also announced a slew of measures for developing the state.

