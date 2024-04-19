PM Modi Plays Dholak, Praises Mohammad Shami During Poll Rally In UP

He said that the dholak beats should now reverberate with 'kamal chhap'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday played a 'dholak' that was gifted to him, and linked dholak and fast bowler Mohd Shami with Amroha's pride.

Addressing a public meeting here, he said that Amroha's dholak had got the GI tag and Shami played 'desh ka danka' (performed exceptionally well in the World Cup).

He said that the dholak beats should now reverberate with 'kamal chhap'.

The Prime Minister said that his government gave the Arjun Award to the cricketer, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has gifted a stadium to the district.

Urging the electorate to exercise their right to vote, he said that their vote would decide the future of the country.

He pointed out that Amroha had suffered in the regime of the non-BJP government but development was now taking place at a fast speed.

