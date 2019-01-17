PM Pays For Khadi Jackets With RuPay Card At Ahmedabad Shopping Festival

At the KVIB stall, a smiling PM Modi stopped to browse through some khadi jackets that he is often seen wearing. After choosing one, he paid for the purchase using his RuPay debit card.

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 17, 2019 22:07 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
PM Pays For Khadi Jackets With RuPay Card At Ahmedabad Shopping Festival

PM Modi paid for the purchase of the jacket using his RuPay debit card.


Ahmedabad: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a three-day visit to Gujarat, inaugurated the ninth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit today. After inaugurating the Ahmedabad shopping festival, he purchased a jacket from one of the stalls.

At the KVIB stall, a smiling PM Modi stopped to browse through some khadi jackets that he is often seen wearing. After choosing one, he paid for the purchase using his RuPay debit card.

RuPay is an Indian domestic card scheme conceived and launched by the National Payments Corporation of India on March 26,2012.  PM Modi has pushed for the use of RuPay -- termed as India's answer to international payment agencies Visa and Mastercard -- while promoting digital payments under his Digital India campaign.

ltrjscgo

At the KVIB stall, a smiling PM Modi stopped to browse through some khadi jackets

Last year, PM Modi had narrated a story of how he used his RuPay card to buy some goods during a Singapore visit. The card works well outside India too, he had concluded.

After the inauguration, PM Modi went on to address the public. "Both Vibrant Gujarat and the Ahmedabad Shopping Festivals are admirable initiatives," he said.

PM Modi also tweeted a picture of him purchasing the jacket with the RuPay card and urged everyone to keep buying khadi. He also said it is a "great tribute" to Mahatma Gandhi.

The Ahmedabad Shopping Festival is being organised simultaneously with the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, to be held in Gandhinagar from January 18 to 20. The shopping festival will provide city enterprises with a platform to showcase their products. It's the first-ever event of its kind in India.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Narendra ModiKhadi JacketRuPay card

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Duronto ExpressInterim BudgetGurmeet Ram RahimMumbai Dance BarsArun JaitleyLive TVTheresa MayHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHDelhi WeatherAustralian OpenVictoria BeckhamRedmi Note 7 ProBMW 7 SeriesMoto Razr

................................ Advertisement ................................