Live Updates: PM Modi Inaugurates Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show in Gandhinagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to Gujarat during which he will inaugurate the ninth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. The summit is being held in Gandhinagar from January 18 to 20. PM Modi will take part in other programmes during his January 17-19 visit which will also cover Silvassa, the capital of the neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Upon his arrival today, PM Modi inaugurated the 'Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show' in in Gandhinagar, an integral part of the biennial investor summit. Tomorrow morning, PM Modi will inaugurate the three-day summit. Heads of five countries and more than 30,000 national and international delegates, including CEOs of major companies from India and abroad, are expected to attend the 9th edition of the summit, according to organisers.

Here are the LIVE updates from PM Modi's Gujarat visit