Live Updates: PM Modi Inaugurates Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show

Heads of five countries and more than 30,000 national and international delegates, including CEOs of major companies from India and abroad, are expected to attend the 9th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 17, 2019 16:02 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Live Updates: PM Modi Inaugurates Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show in Gandhinagar.

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to Gujarat during which he will inaugurate the ninth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. The summit is being held in Gandhinagar from January 18 to 20. PM Modi will take part in other programmes during his January 17-19 visit which will also cover Silvassa, the capital of the neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Upon his arrival today, PM Modi inaugurated the 'Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show' in in Gandhinagar, an integral part of the biennial investor summit. Tomorrow morning, PM Modi will inaugurate the three-day summit. Heads of five countries and more than 30,000 national and international delegates, including CEOs of major companies from India and abroad, are expected to attend the 9th edition of the summit, according to organisers.

Here are the LIVE updates from PM Modi's Gujarat visit


Jan 17, 2019
15:59 (IST)
Indian business tycoons who are expected to attend the ninth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit include Mukesh Ambani, Uday Kotak, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Gautam Adani, Adi Godrej and Pankaj Patel. 

CEOs and top executives of global companies like BASF, DP World, Suzuki, Vanguard and Maersk would also be present.
Jan 17, 2019
15:57 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show in Gandhinagar.
No more content

Trending

Prime Minister Narendra ModiPM Modi in Gujarat

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Duronto ExpressInterim BudgetGurmeet Ram RahimMumbai Dance BarsArun JaitleyLive TVTheresa MayHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHAmazon QuizDelhi WeatherAustralian OpenVictoria BeckhamRedmi Note 7 ProWhatsAppBMW 7 Series

................................ Advertisement ................................