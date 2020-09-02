PM Modi, Others Pay Homage To Spiritual Leader Sree Narayana Guru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, others remembered Sree Narayana Guru on his birth anniversary

Sree Narayana Guru birth anniversary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to spiritual leader and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru on his birth anniversary. PM Modi hailed him as a "farsighted visionary" whose ideals gave strength to many across India. "I bow to the venerable Sree Narayana Guru on his Jayanti. His life and works epitomised the perfect blend of spirituality and social reform. He emphasised on education and empowerment of women," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, in his tribute to Sree Narayana Guru said, the spiritual leader will always be remembered for his fight against the caste system.

Paying homage to the spiritual leader, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on social media, Sree Narayana Guru was "a strong advocate of equality and brotherhood..."

Swami Sree Narayana Guru was born in Kerala on September 2, 1856. He is known for his immense contribution to end social discrimination and the evils of caste system.