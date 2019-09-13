'India Is Fortunate He Blessed Our Land': PM Modi's Tribute To Sree Narayana Guru

Sree Narayana Guru propagated the message of 'One Caste, One Religion and One God for Mankind'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tribute to spiritual leader and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru on his birth anniversary.

"On his Jayanti, I bow to the venerable Sree Narayana Guru. His rich thoughts, noble ideals and emphasis on social harmony continue to guide us," PM Modi tweeted along with some pictures from his visit to Sivagiri Mutt in Kerala.

"Sree Narayana Guru always gave topmost importance to education as well as gender justice. India is fortunate that someone like him blessed our land," he added.

Born into a family of the Ezhava caste, which was considered avarna or backward, he grew up to lead a reform movement in Kerala against the injustices against his community. He opened a school for children and provided free education to the children from lower caste without considering their caste. He also led reform movement against casteism in Kerala.

His tomb has been set up in Sivagiri Mutt in Varkala, a major spiritual-and pilgrim centre of Ezhava community. The mutt attracts thousands of devotees every year during the annual Sivagiri Pilgrimage.

He led his life propagating the message of 'One Caste, One Religion and One God for Mankind'.

