PM Says 'Conspiracy', 'Campaign To Discredit' Film 'The Kashmir Files'

The Kashmir Files: Several BJP ruled states have exempted the film from entertainment tax.

In the latest endorsement for Director Vivek Agnihotri's hotly-debated movie "The Kashmir Files," Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that such films "reveal the truth". Speaking at the BJP parliamentary party meeting in Delhi, PM Modi took a swipe at the critics of the films and remarked that it is foregrounding the truth that was deliberately kept hidden.

"The entire Jamaat (Islamic council) that raised the flag of freedom of expression has been furious for 5-6 days. Instead of reviewing the film on the basis of facts and art, there's a campaign to discredit the film," he said.

The movie, directed and written by Vivek Agnihotri, depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the state after systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-back terrorists.

The film stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi among others.

Several BJP ruled states have exempted the film from entertainment tax, with some Chief Ministers even explicitly backing the recently released Bollywood movie.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that he and his entire cabinet would watch the film.

In neighbouring Tripura, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb announced that the state government would make screening of the film tax-free.

The Madhya Pradesh government yesterday announced that policemen in the state will be granted leave to watch the film. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had on Sunday exempted it from entertainment tax in the state, saying that movie deserves to be watched by maximum people.

Goa's caretaker Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has also said that the film will continue to be screened in the state with maximum possible shows.