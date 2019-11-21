Dreams Take Shape In A House: PM Modi On Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna

PM Modi pointed out that a house does not mean merely four walls.

A house does not mean merely four walls, it is a place where dreams take shape and aspirations get wings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna completes three years.

"PMAY, which has empowered millions by ensuring #HomeForAll completes three years today. This initiative has significantly contributed to furthering ease of living," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

