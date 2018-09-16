PM Modi On 2-Day Visit To Varanasi From Monday

PM Modi will inaugurate the Atal Incubation Centre at Banaras Hindu University.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Monday, his office.

On Tuesday, PM Modi will inaugurate various development projects, cumulatively worth more than Rs 500 crore, according to a statement by the prime minister's office (PMO). The event will be held at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Among the projects to be inaugurated by PM Modi are Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) for Puraani Kashi and an Atal Incubation Centre at BHU. He will also lay the foundation of the Regional Ophthalmology Centre at the university. The PM will then address a gathering, the statement said.

The prime minister will visit Narur village, where he will interact with children of a primary school, aided by non-profit organisation "Room to Read". Later, he will interact with students of Kashi Vidyapeeth and children assisted by them on the premises of Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW).



