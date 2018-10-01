PM Modi Offers Assistance To Tsunami-Hit Indonesia

PM Modi offered condolences on the loss of lives in the recent earthquake and tsunami that hit the Sulawesi region of Indonesia, the PMO said.

All India | | Updated: October 01, 2018 23:01 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
PM Modi Offers Assistance To Tsunami-Hit Indonesia

The massive 7.5-magnitude tremor struck on Friday leaving 844 dead.

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called up Indonesian President Joko Widodo and offered assistance to the tsunami-hit country.

PM Modi offered condolences on the loss of lives in the recent earthquake and tsunami that hit the Sulawesi region of Indonesia, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

The prime minister appreciated the resilience and courage of the people of Indonesia in facing the challenges emanating from the wide spread devastation due to the grave natural calamity, it said.

In response to Indonesia's appeal for international aid, the Prime Minister offered to Widodo all possible assistance from India as a maritime neighbour and as a friend of Indonesia.

The two leaders agreed that the details of India's relief assistance will be worked out through diplomatic and official channels.

The massive 7.5-magnitude tremor struck Friday and sent monster waves barrelling into the island of Sulawesi, leaving at least 844 dead in the seaside city of Palu and surrounding areas.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Indonesia earthquake and tsunamiIndonesian President Joko WidodoPM Modi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Suresh RainaNews in BanglaLive TVTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusOnePlus 6TFlipkart SaleiPhone XRAmazon SaleSurface Pro 6Best Power BanksPrice ComparisonWatch Brands

................................ Advertisement ................................