PM Modi Never Gave Account Of His Government In 5 Years: Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar said PM criticises the NCP and Congress, but never tells what the BJP has done.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he criticises the opposition parties in his every speech, but never informs what his government has done for the country in last five years.

Addressing a rally at Ulhasnagar on Tuesday night to campaign for his party candidate, Babaji Patil, from Kalyan Lok Sabha seat of Maharashtra, he also targeted PM Modi over the controversial Rafale jet deal.

"In every speech, Modi criticises the NCP and Congress, but never tells what the BJP and Shiv Sena have done during the last five years," Mr Pawar said.

Lashing out at prime minister''s criticism of the NCP, he said, "Everyone knows what Modi has done to his family and now he is poking his nose into our family affairs."

He said Modi criticises Jawaharlal Nehru, but it was the former prime minister who brought industries to the country after Independence. Mr Pawar also said that late prime minister Indira Gandhi took Pakistan to task and Rajiv Gandhi brought in the revolution of television, computers and mobile technology into the country.

"And PM Modi brought demonetisation and ruined the country," the NCP leader quipped.

He said PM Modi has never shown preparedness to find out who all benefited out of the Rafale French fighter jets deal. "When our government comes to power, it will go into it and find out the details," he said.

While the Congress has been allegation corruption in the Rafale deal, the government has denied any wrongdoing.

