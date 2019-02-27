PM Modi Meets Service Chiefs After Pakistan Captures Indian Air Force Pilot

PM Narendra Modi met the military chiefs at his residence in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting the service chiefs at his residence in New Delhi after Pakistan shot down an Indian Air Force fighter jet this morning during an aerial encounter, capturing the pilot.

The government has said it expected the "immediate and safe return" of the pilot in Pakistan's custody. In a demarche, India also lodged a strong protest at what it called an "unprovoked act of aggression by Pakistan", saying its jets targeted military installations in India.

In the worst escalation of hostilities between the countries in decades, a day after India's air strike to target a terror camp in Balakot, fighter jets of both sides engaged in direct battle. Pakistan later put out a video of the Indian Air Force pilot whose MiG-21 jet had crashed after shooting down a Pakistani aircraft.

"India also strongly objected to Pakistan's vulgar display of an injured personnel of the Indian Air Force in violation of all norms of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention. It was made clear that Pakistan would be well advised to ensure that no harm comes to the Indian defence personnel in its custody," said New Delhi in its demarche.