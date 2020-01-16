PM Modi Meets Russian Foreign Minister, Discusses Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The year 2020 should be the year of implementation of the bilateral decisions taken by India and Russia last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as he met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

During the meeting, Mr Lavrov briefed PM Modi about Russia's position on key international and regional issues. The minister is in Delhi to participate in the ''Raisina Dialogue''.

"The PM noted that several important decisions and outcomes were reached between the two countries in 2019. He suggested that the year 2020, which is also the 20th anniversary year of the establishment of strategic partnership between India and the Russian Federation, should be the year of implementation of those decisions'' the government statement read.

Mr Lavrov said that President Vladimir Putin looked forward to PM's visit to Russia in May 2020 to participate in the 75th anniversary celebration of the Victory Day, and in July 2020 for the BRICS and SCO Summits.

During the meeting, PM Modi referred to the wide-ranging conversation he had with mR Putin over telephone on January 13, and noted the progress in the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries in the previous year.