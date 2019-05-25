PM Modi Meets President Ram Nath Kovind, Stakes Claim To Form Government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met President Ram Nath Kovind and staked a claim to form a government at the centre. The President later informed in a tweet that Narendra Modi has been appointed to the office of Prime Minister of India.

A National Democratic Alliance delegation, led by BJP President Amit Shah, also met the President to hand over the letter of support to the BJP government.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Prakash Singh Badal, BJP's Bihar allies Nitish Kumar and Ram Vlas Paswan, BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh and Sushma Swaraj, NPP leader Conrad Sangma were in the delegation.

"A letter stating that Narendra Modi had been elected leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party was handed over to the President. Letters of support from NDA constituent parties were also handed over to the President," a tweet from the President's official account read.

The President has requested PM Modi to furnish the names of members of his Council of Ministers, and to indicate the date and time of the swearing-in ceremony.