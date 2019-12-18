PM Modi Makes Excuses Like Children Do After Failing In Exams: Priyanka Gandhi

The Congress is contesting the Jharkhand election in alliance with JMM and Lalu Yadav's RJD (File)

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, while addressing an election rally in Jharkhand, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not condemning crimes against women committed by leaders of the BJP, and said whenever PM speaks, he makes excuses like children do when they fail in school.

"In Uttar Pradesh, an MLA committed atrocities on a woman. In Jharkhand too, a BJP candidate has been facing similar allegations and Modiji is sharing the stage with him and campaigning in his favour," she was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

"But Modiji will not speak a word on it, as he does not speak on the truth. And when he speaks, he only makes excuses. Just like a child failing in school makes excuses," she added.

Priyanka Gandhi was apparently referring to the conviction of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar in a rape case.

She further said PM Modi's government failed on many fronts and it blames the Congress for its failures.

"The Modi government failed in providing employment to youth, failed in making the economy stronger, providing safety to women, controlling inflation and hearing the voices of the students," she said.

"For every failure, he blamed Congress. The economy failed, he blamed Congress; farmers in distress, he would blame Congress, high inflation, he blames Congress. Where the truth is that all the responsibility is of the BJP," she added.

The Congress is contesting the Jharkhand election in alliance with JMM and Lalu Yadav's RJD.

Voting for the fifth phase of Jharkhand assembly elections will take place on December 20. The result will be declared on December 23.

With inputs from ANI