PM Modi Likely To Announce Super-Specialty Hospital In Palestine Today

PM Modi will be the first Indian prime minister to visit Palestine.
"The focus of PM's visit would be to provide infrastructure and facilities that are not available to the people of Palestine," an official of the ministry of external affairs told NDTV.
India is also the first non-Arab nation to recognise Palestine and maintains diplomatic relationships with them.
"The Indian government through this visit has made its stand on the Israel-Palestine issue very clear; relationships with both are independent of each other and mutually exclusive. It is up to the two sides to settle the dispute between them without interference from outside," the official added.
The first leg of the Prime Minister's four-day visit began with Jordan on Friday, where he met King Abdullah II in Amman and discussed ways to boost bilateral ties. Talks between the two sides also covered the Palestinian cause, and Jordan's role in protecting Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, based on the Hashemite custodianship over the holy shrines.
Energy and security cooperation will be the top agenda of PM Modi's visit, along with trade and investments and counter-terror efforts. During his visit, the prime minister will also meet Indian expatriates in the UAE and in Oman.