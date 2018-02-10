PM Modi Likely To Announce Super-Specialty Hospital In Palestine Today Prime Minister Modi will also hold discussions with President Mahmoud Abbas and reaffirm India's support for the Palestinian people and the development of the state.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT PM Modi will be the first Indian prime minister to visit Palestine. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a four-day visit to Palestine, the UAE, and Oman, is likely to announce the set-up of a super-speciality hospital in Palestine's capital Ramallah today. He will also hold discussions with President Mahmoud Abbas and reaffirm India's support for the Palestinian people and the development of the state.



PM Modi will be the first Indian prime minister to visit Palestine.



"The focus of PM's visit would be to provide infrastructure and facilities that are not available to the people of Palestine," an official of the ministry of external affairs told NDTV.



India is also the first non-Arab nation to recognise Palestine and maintains diplomatic relationships with them.



"The Indian government through this visit has made its stand on the Israel-Palestine issue very clear; relationships with both are independent of each other and mutually exclusive. It is up to the two sides to settle the dispute between them without interference from outside," the official added.



The first leg of the Prime Minister's four-day visit began with Jordan on Friday, where he met King Abdullah II in Amman and discussed ways to boost bilateral ties. Talks between the two sides also covered the Palestinian cause, and Jordan's role in protecting Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, based on the Hashemite custodianship over the holy shrines.



The prime minister will leave for the UAE after his visit to Palestine and then on the final leg, to Muscat on February 11, before returning to Delhi the following day.



Energy and security cooperation will be the top agenda of PM Modi's visit, along with trade and investments and counter-terror efforts. During his visit, the prime minister will also meet Indian expatriates in the UAE and in Oman.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a four-day visit to Palestine, the UAE, and Oman, is likely to announce the set-up of a super-speciality hospital in Palestine's capital Ramallah today. He will also hold discussions with President Mahmoud Abbas and reaffirm India's support for the Palestinian people and the development of the state.PM Modi will be the first Indian prime minister to visit Palestine."The focus of PM's visit would be to provide infrastructure and facilities that are not available to the people of Palestine," an official of the ministry of external affairs told NDTV.India is also the first non-Arab nation to recognise Palestine and maintains diplomatic relationships with them."The Indian government through this visit has made its stand on the Israel-Palestine issue very clear; relationships with both are independent of each other and mutually exclusive. It is up to the two sides to settle the dispute between them without interference from outside," the official added.The first leg of the Prime Minister's four-day visit began with Jordan on Friday, where he met King Abdullah II in Amman and discussed ways to boost bilateral ties. Talks between the two sides also covered the Palestinian cause, and Jordan's role in protecting Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, based on the Hashemite custodianship over the holy shrines. The prime minister will leave for the UAE after his visit to Palestine and then on the final leg, to Muscat on February 11, before returning to Delhi the following day.Energy and security cooperation will be the top agenda of PM Modi's visit, along with trade and investments and counter-terror efforts. During his visit, the prime minister will also meet Indian expatriates in the UAE and in Oman.