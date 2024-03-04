'PM Modi Like Elder Brother': Revanth Reddy's Telangana Development Pitch

Revanth Reddy sought the PM's cooperation in developing Telangana like Gujarat (File)

Noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is like an "elder brother" to the state, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy made his intentions clear that he would not like to confront the Centre but maintain cordial relations.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of the PM laying the foundation stones for projects worth Rs 56,000 crore, Mr Reddy sought the PM's cooperation in developing Telangana like Gujarat.

Telangana and its capital city Hyderabad, the fifth largest city in the country, would like to contribute to PM Modi's ambitious goal of making India a $5 trillion economy, the Chief Minister said.

After a long time, a Telangana Chief Minister received PM Modi and shared the stage with him during an official event.

BRS chief and former state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao skipped attending the PM's official visits to the state several times in the past.

"Narendra Modi ji is the Prime Minister and that, according to us, means like our elder brother. If there is support from the elder brother, can Chief Ministers take forward development works in their respective states," he said.

"That is why my request is, if Telangana has to be developed on the lines of Gujarat, your support is essential here," the Congress Chief Minister said.

Mr Reddy said his government will extend all necessary operations and give clearances to the NTPC to complete the 4,000 MW power plant of which only 1,600 MW is now operational.

He further said that as per the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act, the Centre has to set up a 4,000 MW power plant in Telangana. However, due to the doings of the previous BRS government, only 1,600 MW was completed in the last 10 years.

He said the people of the state will ultimately lose if there is friction between the Centre and the states. Politics should be limited to elections and after the polls, elected leaders should strive for the development of the states with the help of the Centre, he added.

PM Modi responded positively when he met him for clearances on some issues, Mr Reddy said.

The Chief Minister sought the PM's cooperation in expanding the semiconductor industry in the state besides developing the Musi River.

