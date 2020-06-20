PM Launches New Scheme Worth Rs 50,000 Crore To Create Jobs For Migrants

PM Modi launched a rural employment programme today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the "Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan" - a programme to generate employment opportunities for migrant workers in rural India - on Saturday morning via a video conference from poll-bound Bihar.

The Prime Minister, who said the programme had been inspired by (the) migrant workers" whose heart-breaking attempts to return home during the lockdown made headlines, said labourers who had earlier contributed to the development of cities would now be provided jobs nearer to their hometowns and villages.

"My labourer friends, the country understands your emotions and your needs. 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan', starting from Bihar, is a major tool to fulfil this need and emotion," PM Modi was quoted by news agency ANI.

"Migrants will be provided jobs near their homes. So far, you were using your talents for the progress of cities. Now you help in the development of your villages, your neighbourhoods," he said, adding, "This scheme has been inspired by migrant workers".

The 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' will run for 125 days in 116 districts across six states - Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha and Rajasthan. Each of these states has a large number of labourers returning home after being left unemployed by the coronavirus lockdown.

The programme seeks to create infrastructure worth Rs 50,000 crore through public works that support job creation in the rural parts of the country.

With input from ANI