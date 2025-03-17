PM Modi Joins Truth Social, Alt-Tech Social Media Platform Owned By Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday joined Truth Social, a social media platform owned by US President Donald Trump.

"Delighted to be on Truth Social! Looking forward to interacting with all the passionate voices here and engaging in meaningful conversations in the times to come," the Prime Minister wrote in his first post on the platform.

Earlier in the day, Mr Trump shared a video link of the Prime Minister's interaction with US-based popular podcaster and computer scientist Lex Fridman on Truth Social.

Thanking Mr Trump, Mr Modi said: "Thank you my friend, President Trump. I've covered a wide range of topics, including my life journey, India's civilisational outlook, global issues and more."

During the three-hour interaction that was aired on Sunday, Mr Modi told Mr Fridman that he and Trump connect well as both put their respective countries first, and asserted that their mutual trust remained unshaken even when the Republican leader was out of office during Joe Biden's presidency.

Asked what he likes about the US President, Mr Modi recalled that during his first term, Mr Trump ignored security protocol and agreed to his request to take a lap around the stadium hosting the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston.

"I was touched by his courage and his trust in me," he said, noting that Trump conveyed similar courage following the assassination attempt on him during the presidential campaign.

The Prime Minister also said that Mr Trump believes in "America First", and his motto is "nation first" or "India first". He added that this similar spirit makes them connect well.

Truth Social was launched by Mr Trump in 2022, after he was banned from major sites such as Facebook and X following the attack on the US Capitol the previous year.