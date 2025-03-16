Trump, Putin, Xi: What PM Modi Said About World Leaders To Lex Fridman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently shared his thoughts on various global issues and his relationships with other world leaders in a podcast interview with American scientist Lex Fridman.

American President Donald Trump

One of the key topics he discussed was his bond with former US President Donald Trump, highlighting their mutual trust and shared commitment to prioritising their respective national interests.

He praised Mr Trump's dedication to America, describing him as "unwavering" and admiring his resilience in the face of adversity. "Even after being shot, he remained unwaveringly dedicated to America. His life was for his nation. This showed his America First spirit, just as I believe in nation first - India first," Mr Modi said.

He also commended Mr Trump's humility, citing his gesture of sitting in the audience during the 'Howdy Modi' event in 2019. "That's his humility," he added. He further expressed his admiration for Mr Trump's clear vision and roadmap for his second term as President.

The Prime Minister also reflected on his visit to the White House, where Mr Trump broke protocol by personally giving him a tour. "He personally took me on a tour of the White House," he said. Despite not having met in person for years, he emphasised that their communication and trust remained strong.

When asked about Mr Trump's comment that Mr Modi is a better negotiator, he attributed it to Mr Trump's graciousness and humility. "He has a clear roadmap in his mind with well-defined steps, each one designed to lead him toward his goals," he said on Mr Trump's second term as President. He stressed that his approach to negotiation always prioritises India's interests.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

In addition to discussing his relationship with Mr Trump, he also addressed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He reiterated India's stance that the war can only be resolved through dialogue and negotiation between Ukraine and Russia. He emphasised that he has a close relationship with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and that he would advise them to prioritise diplomacy.

"I can sit with President Putin and say it's not the time for war. I can tell President Zelenskyy in a friendly way that brother, regardless of how many people stand with you in the world, there will never be a resolution on the battlefield," he said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping

Furthermore, he discussed the importance of strengthening relations between India and China. He emphasised that competition between the two nations should not lead to conflict, and that dialogue is essential for building a stable and cooperative relationship. Mr Modi highlighted the deep cultural connections between India and China, noting that the two nations have learned from each other for centuries and have contributed significantly to global growth.

"If you look at historical records, for centuries, India and China have learned from each other. Together, they have always contributed to the global good in some way. Old records suggest that at one point, India and China alone accounted for more than 50 per cent of the world's GDP. That's how massive India's contribution was. And I believe our ties have been extremely strong, with deep cultural connections," he said.

Mr Modi acknowledged the border disputes between India and China but expressed optimism about the future of their relationship. He noted that his recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping has led to a return to normalcy at the border, and that efforts are underway to restore conditions to how they were before 2020.

"After my recent meeting with President Xi, we have seen a return to normalcy at the border. We are now working to restore conditions to how they were before 2020. Slowly but surely, trust, enthusiasm, and energy will return," he said.

Mr Modi's podcast interview with Lex Fridman provided valuable insights into his relationships with other world leaders, his approach to global issues, and his vision for India's role in the world. His emphasis on dialogue, cooperation, and mutual respect highlights the importance of diplomacy in resolving conflicts and promoting global stability.

As he emphasised, "Our focus is to ensure that these differences don't turn into disputes. That's what we actively work toward. Instead of discord, we emphasise on dialogue. Because it is only through dialogue, that we can build a stable, cooperative relationship that serves the best interests of both the nations."

