PM Modi Inaugurates Redevelopment Project Of Gurugram Railway Station

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the redevelopment project of the Gurugram Railway Station, with an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore, through video conferencing.

The design of the station building will reflect the local culture, heritage and architecture and provide modern facilities to the passengers by ensuring universal access to the railway station.

Addressing a programme, Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh said in Haryana, work is underway on railway projects worth Rs 20,000 crore, with the state receiving Rs 2,750 crore for development of the railway infrastructure in the interim budget.

The programme also witnessed the virtual broadcast of Prime Minister Modi's address from the national event of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Prime Minister Modi on Monday launched more than 2,000 rail infrastructure projects worth about Rs 41,000 crore in the country. He also announced the redevelopment of 554 railway stations and 1,500 road overbridges and underpasses in the country.

