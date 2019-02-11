'Cannot Repay Debt Of Cow's Milk', Says PM Modi

PM Modi said his government had also decided to establish a 'Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog' (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that no one in the country can repay the debt of the cow's milk, saying the bovine has been an important part of India's tradition and culture.

Addressing a public gathering here, the Prime Minister also said that cows were a vital element of India's rural economy.

"We cannot repay the debt of cow's milk. Cow is an important element of India's tradition and culture," PM Modi said.

For the welfare of the animal, PM Modi said his government had taken several steps, including the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, to improve the health of cows.

He said his government had also decided to establish a 'Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog' with an allocation of Rs 500 crore in the last Interim Budget.

Just like farmers, cattle rearers can also avail loans through Kisan Credit Card worth Rs 3 lakh.

"This loan has helped cattle rearers a lot. This will be a crucial step in boosting the dairy industry in the country."

The Prime Minister was in Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan to serve food to school children to mark the three billionth meal of the Akshaya Patra Foundation.