PM Modi In UAE To Hold Bilateral Talks, Will Receive Highest Civilian Honour: Live Updates

PM Modi will receive the ''Order of Zayed'', the highest civilian decoration, from the UAE government today.

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 24, 2019 12:11 IST
PM Modi reached Abu Dhabi from Paris on Friday.

Dubai: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a tri-nation tour, reached Abu Dhabi on Friday. PM Modi reached the UAE capital from Paris on the second leg of his three-nation tour to France, UAE and Bahrain.

During the visit, PM Modi will meet the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and also formally launch RuPay card to expand the network of cashless transactions abroad.

He will also receive the ''Order of Zayed'', the highest civilian decoration conferred by the UAE government.

From Abu Dhabi, PM Modi will visit Bahrain where he will hold talks with King Shaikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and also witness the formal beginning of the re-development of the temple of Shreenathji -- the oldest in the Gulf region before returning to France on Sunday to attend the G7 Summit meetings.

Here are the Live Updates on PM Modi's visit to UAE, Bahrain:


Aug 24, 2019
12:11 (IST)

India and the UAE have close and multi-faceted relations underpinned by cultural, religious and economic linkages which, during the Prime Minister's visit to the UAE in August 2015, stood elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
Aug 24, 2019
12:08 (IST)
PM Modi will receive UAE's highest civilian award today

PM Modi will also receive the ''Order of Zayed'', the highest civilian decoration by the UAE government during his stay. PM Modi will be receiving the ''Order of Zayed'', the highest civilian decoration conferred by the UAE government.

The award, which is named after Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE, acquires special significance as it is being awarded to Modi in the birth centenary year of Sheikh Zayed.

This comes despite Pakistan's anti-India rhetoric following New Delhi's decision to scrap the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.
Aug 24, 2019
12:03 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the UAE on Friday. During his visit, PM Modi will discuss bilateral and regional issues with the top leadership of the Gulf nation. PM Modi reached UAE's capital Abu Dhabi from Paris on the second leg of his three-nation tour to France, UAE and Bahrain.
