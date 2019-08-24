PM Modi In UAE To Hold Bilateral Talks, Will Receive Highest Civilian Honour: Live Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a tri-nation tour, reached Abu Dhabi on Friday. PM Modi reached the UAE capital from Paris on the second leg of his three-nation tour to France, UAE and Bahrain.

During the visit, PM Modi will meet the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and also formally launch RuPay card to expand the network of cashless transactions abroad.

He will also receive the ''Order of Zayed'', the highest civilian decoration conferred by the UAE government.

From Abu Dhabi, PM Modi will visit Bahrain where he will hold talks with King Shaikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and also witness the formal beginning of the re-development of the temple of Shreenathji -- the oldest in the Gulf region before returning to France on Sunday to attend the G7 Summit meetings.

Here are the Live Updates on PM Modi's visit to UAE, Bahrain: