India, Thailand Relationship Forged By History, Says PM Modi: Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day trip to Thailand, is addressing members of the Indian community in the country's capital, Bangkok. As PM Modi reached the venue, he was welcomed by expat Indians, who were waving the national flag. During his trip, PM Modi will attend the India-ASEAN Summit. "Reached Thailand to take part in the ASEAN related Summits including the India-ASEAN Summit and other programmes. I look forward to interacting with world leaders as well as Thailand's dynamic Indian community during this visit," he tweeted today.

Here are the top quotes of PM Modi's address in Thailand:

When I am in Thailand, it doesn't feel like I am in a foreign country. The environment, the appearance of people, there a sense of kinship: PM Modi

The relation between India and Thailand is not because of the governments, these relations were forged by history.

These relations are of heart, faith, soul and spirituality.

