PM Modi In Thailand Live Updates: PM To Attend RCEP Summit Today

PM Modi began his three-day visit to Thailand on Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day Thailand visit, will attend Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Summit today where the member countries will review the state of negotiations on forging what could become the world's largest trade bloc. RCEP is a proposed free trade agreement among 10 ASEAN countries, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Laos and Vietnam and their six FTA partners China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.
Ahead of Prime Minister Modi's departure to Bangkok for a three-day visit, the Ministry of External Affairs had said that the Indian negotiators are resolving critical outstanding issues pertaining to the RCEP trade deal to ensure it is fair and transparent.
"There are some critical issues that are still outstanding; efforts are being made to resolve them to provide a fair and transparent trading environment. These issues are extremely important for our economy and livelihood of our people," Secretary (East) in Ministry of External Affairs Vijay Thakur Singh said.
PM Modi is also scheduled to meet Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe this morning and he will later attend the 14th East Asia Summit. The agenda of the meet would be to review the future direction of East Asia cooperation and exchange views on regional and international issues.
"Best Time To Be In India": PM Modi On Day-2 Of Thailand Visit
Addressing a business event in Thailand on Sunday, PM Modi said: "This is the best time to be in India". "India received 286 billion US dollar FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) in the last five years. This is almost half of the total FDI in India in the last twenty years," he said while speaking at a business event in Bangkok.
"We are among the top 10 FDI destinations. India has jumped 79 places in World Bank's Ease of Doing Business in the last five years," he added.
"I say this with full confidence - this is the best time to be in India," PM Modi said. He was speaking at an event hosted to mark the golden jubilee celebrations of the Aditya Birla Group. Read here
On Sunday, PM Modi addressed the Asean Summit. "ASEAN is the integral part of our Act East Policy and will always be. An integrated and progressive ASEAN will favour India. We want to strengthen our partnership on maritime security, blue economy and human co-operation on several other such issues," he said.
PM Modi will also attend a special lunch on Sustainable Development. He is also scheduled to depart from Don Mueang International Airport Bangkok to Delhi at 10 pm (local time).
In Thailand, PM Modi To Attend Several Bilaterals Today
PM Modi is also scheduled to attend several bilaterals including Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison. He will also attend a special lunch on Sustainable Development.
Thailand Says "Committed To Sign RCEP Deal By 2020"
Ahead of the key RCEP summit, Thailand on Sunday that the 10-nation grouping welcomed a "commitment to sign the RCEP Agreement in 2020". "This will significantly contribute to an open, inclusive and rules-based international trading system and expansion of value chains.". India has held on to its demands of amicable resolution of market access and tariff related issues. Read here
