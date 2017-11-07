PM In Tamil Nadu For Platinum Jubilee Celebrations Of Tamil Daily, Greets Rajinikanth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted and shook hands with veteran actor Rajinikanth and a host of others at the platinum jubilee event of a Tamil daily in Chennai.After completing his 25-minute address at the function, PM Modi walked down from the dais, exchanged pleasantries and shook hands with Rajinikanth, who was clad in a white shirt and pant.PM Modi was in Chennai to participate in the platinum jubilee celebrations of 'Dina Thanthi.'The meeting between PM Modi and Mr Rajinikanth was very brief as the prime minister moved on and greeted a host of others including state Ministers, India Cements Vice-chairman N Srinivasan and several actors including Prabhu, Surya and Karthi.PM Modi also shook hands with leaders of state opposition parties including PMK chief S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss, MP, and MDMK chief Vaiko.Then, he walked up to the stage, waved to the participants and left the venue, Madras University Centenary Auditorium. The prime minister later attended the wedding of retired bureaucrat T V Somanathan's daughter in the city.Earlier, after arriving at the airport here, PM Modi reached the INS Adyar helipad at Napier Bridge point, near the 'Dina Thanthi' function venue, by an air force chopper. From the helipad, he reached the venue by road.He waved to BJP supporters who lined up along the Marina beachfront from his car.In his opening remarks at the event, PM Modi expressed grief at the passing away of senior Tamil journalist R Mohan yesterday.