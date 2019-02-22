PM Pays Tributes At Korea Cemetery, To Be Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize: Live Updates

PM Modi in Seoul: PM Modi aims at strengthening the special strategic partnership between the two nations as well as bolstering bilateral trade and cultural ties

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 22, 2019 09:16 IST
PM Narendra Modi, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook at Blue House in Seoul.

New Delhi/Seoul: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two-day visit to South Korea was accorded a ceremonial welcome in Seoul this morning. This is PM Modi's second visit to the country, which aims at strengthening the special strategic partnership between the two nations as well as bolstering bilateral trade and cultural ties.

PM Narendra Modi paid tributes to Korean soldiers at the National Cemetery. Today PM will be conferred with the Seoul Peace Prize, which was announced by the Seoul Peace Prize Cultural Foundation in October last year. 

PM Modi held talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Seoul, yesterday. He said collaboration between India and South Korea in the field of science and technology is encouraging, with joint research ranging from basic to advanced sciences. 

Here are the LIVE Updates of PM Modi's second-day visit in Seoul:


Feb 22, 2019
09:16 (IST)
Last year, First Lady Kim participated as the chief guest of at the 'Dipofestival' festival held in Ayodhya which was a subject of respect for us. The journey had a new light on our cultural relationships of thousands of years, and creating an atmosphere of eagerness and awareness in the new generation: PM
Feb 22, 2019
09:09 (IST)
PM Modi & South Korean President Moon Jae-in held constructive talks on enhancing cooperation in trade & investment, defence and security, energy, space, Start-Ups and people-to-people exchanges.

Feb 22, 2019
09:06 (IST)
Today's MOU between India's home ministry and the national Police Agency of Korea would further enhance our counter-terrorism cooperation. It is time for the global community to move ahead of things, to unite in opposing the problem: PM Modi 


Feb 22, 2019
08:56 (IST)
After the terror attack in Pulwama, we are grateful for President Moon's condolences and support. We are committed to further deepening our bilateral and international cooperation and coordination against terrorism: PM Modi 
Feb 22, 2019
08:45 (IST)
I have experienced the synergy of the ACT East policy of India and the New Southern policy of Korea giving a platform to strengthen our Special strategic Partnership. India's vision in relation to Indo-Pacific lays special emphasis on ASEAN's centrality and shared prosperity: PM Modi 
Feb 22, 2019
08:42 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to soldiers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to fallen soldiers at the National Cemetery, including those who died in the Korean War.


