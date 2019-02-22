PM Pays Tributes At Korea Cemetery, To Be Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize: Live Updates

PM Narendra Modi, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook at Blue House in Seoul.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a two-day visit to South Korea was accorded a ceremonial welcome in Seoul this morning. This is PM Modi's second visit to the country, which aims at strengthening the special strategic partnership between the two nations as well as bolstering bilateral trade and cultural ties.

PM Narendra Modi paid tributes to Korean soldiers at the National Cemetery. Today PM will be conferred with the Seoul Peace Prize, which was announced by the Seoul Peace Prize Cultural Foundation in October last year.

PM Modi held talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Seoul, yesterday. He said collaboration between India and South Korea in the field of science and technology is encouraging, with joint research ranging from basic to advanced sciences.

Here are the LIVE Updates of PM Modi's second-day visit in Seoul: