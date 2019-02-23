Video: South Korean Children Sing 'Vaishnav Jan' To Honour PM Modi

A group of children in colorful Indian attire, sang Mahatma Gandhi's favourite bhajan 'Vaishnav Jan Toh'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received the Seoul Peace Prize from the South Korean government in recognition of his service to international cooperation, global growth and human development. In what was the highlight of the occasion, a group of children in colorful Indian attire, sang Mahatma Gandhi's favourite bhajan 'Vaishnav Jan Toh' to honor PM Modi.

The performance by children's choir of Indian Cultural Centre was part of the state luncheon South Korean President Moon Jae-in hosted for PM Modi after the award ceremony.

Have you seen a more endearing rendition of Vaishnav Jan To bhajan?



Children's choir of Indian Cultural Centre in Busan singing at the State luncheon hosted by Korean President @moonriver365 in honour of PM @narendramodi. pic.twitter.com/oFN66YKhiC — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) February 22, 2019

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar shared the video of the performance on Twitter saying, "Have you seen a more endearing rendition of Vaishnav Jan To bhajan?"

The video has been viewed more than 19,000 times.

A short film on the life of PM Modi was also screened at the grand event yesterday.

"I am even more honoured that this award has been given to me on the 150th year of Mahatma Gandhi's birth. It makes it even more special," said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi is the 14th recipient of the award sponsored by the Seoul Peace Prize Foundation. Past winners include former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and international relief organisations like Doctors Without Borders and Oxfam.

The Seoul Peace Prize was established in 1990 to commemorate the success of the 24th Olympic Games held in Seoul. It has its genesis in the Korean people's yearning for peace in the Korean peninsula.