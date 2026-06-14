PM Modi In Slovakia 33 Years After Ties Forged, Focus On Stronger Relations

The first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia since its 1993 independence signals a relationship moving decisively beyond symbolism - into defence, digital technology, and the promise of the India-EU free trade pact.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in Bratislava on Sunday, he will be doing something no Indian Prime Minister has done in the three decades since Slovakia became an independent nation: set foot on Slovak soil. The state visit, running through June 16, comes at the invitation of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and follows Modi's engagements in France. It is the kind of visit that carries weight not just as a diplomatic first, but as a marker of how far a quietly evolving relationship has come.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1993, in the aftermath of the dissolution of Czechoslovakia. Slovakia opened its resident mission in New Delhi that year; India followed with its own mission in Bratislava in August 1995. For much of the intervening years, the relationship moved at an unhurried pace - a Joint Economic Committee here, a foreign office consultation there. The last Indian head of state to visit was President Shankar Dayal Sharma in 1996. President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Bratislava in April 2025 - the first presidential trip in 29 years - helped set the stage for what is now Modi's landmark arrival.

A Trade Story Gathering Pace

The numbers animating this visit are striking. Bilateral trade, which crossed the $1 billion mark for the first time in 2024 at $1.3 billion, climbed further to $1.8 billion in 2025, steered by Indian exports of $1.52 billion against imports of $284 million. These are not the figures of a peripheral relationship.

Indian industrial presence in Slovakia has grown alongside those numbers. Tata Motors' Jaguar Land Rover, Tata AutoComp Systems, Tata Consultancy Services, the CK Birla Group, Amara Raja Energy and Mobility, and the Samvardhana Motherson Group are among the major Indian names manufacturing or operating in the country. On the Slovak side, companies such as Tatravagonka - a leading European freight wagon manufacturer - and several others have established a footprint in India, either independently or through joint ventures.

Slovakia's welcome of the finalised India-EU Free Trade Agreement adds another dimension. President Pellegrini has publicly hailed the FTA as a strong signal of strategic unity and an opportunity to boost economies and diversify supply chains. For Indian businesses, Slovakia's position as a manufacturing hub at the heart of the EU single market makes it an attractive gateway into Europe.

Defence, Digital, and Emerging Technologies

Modi's agenda in Bratislava is expected to yield agreements across several forward-looking sectors. In defence, an MoU has been in place since 1995, but the relationship has taken on new energy recently, with Indian companies signing agreements with Slovak defence firms for joint manufacture in artillery and armoured systems. Slovak firearm manufacturer Grand Power is in the process of setting up a subsidiary near Coimbatore - a concrete signal of two-way industrial intent.

In digital technologies, negotiations are underway between India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Slovakia's corresponding ministry. A separate agreement on cybersecurity and post-quantum technologies is being discussed between C-DOT and Slovakia's Critical Infrastructure Association. Space cooperation has also had its moments: Slovakia's first satellite was launched aboard an Indian PSLV rocket from Sriharikota in June 2017, and the two countries' space agencies remain in contact over future collaborations.

A Partnership Tested and Proven

Slovakia has shown up for India in moments that mattered. During Operation Ganga in 2022, as Indian students fled Ukraine following the Russian invasion, Slovakia facilitated the evacuation of 1,113 Indian nationals and two foreign nationals. More recently, President Pellegrini and the Slovak Foreign Ministry formally condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack, with Pellegrini expressing personal solidarity with the Indian people. Slovakia has also consistently backed India's bid for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

People-to-people ties add texture to the official relationship. The Indian community in Slovakia has grown to around 11,000, spread across several cities, with roughly 500 students enrolled at universities in Bratislava, Kosice and Nitra, pursuing medicine, engineering and business. Six Indian cultural troupes performed across Slovakia last year. The first-ever translation of the Upanishads from Sanskrit into Slovak was significant enough to be mentioned on Prime Minister Modi's Mann ki Baat.

More Than a Symbolic First

A first prime ministerial visit after 33 years of diplomatic relations could easily be dismissed as ceremony catching up with reality. But the breadth of what is expected to be signed - agreements in defence, digital technologies, and mobility of skills and talent - suggests this visit is less about optics and more about architecture: building the institutional framework for a relationship that both sides clearly believe has more to give.

For India, deepening ties with EU member states has taken on renewed urgency with the India-EU FTA in sight. Slovakia, small in geography but strategically placed and industrially capable, is emerging as a more consequential partner than its size might suggest.