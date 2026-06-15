Watch: PM Modi Welcomed In Slovakia With Rendition Of 'Vande Mataram'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome in Bratislava, Slovakia, on Sunday (local time) with a rendition of the national song "Vande Mataram" by the renowned Lucnica Ensemble, and an enthusiastic reception from members of the Indian diaspora during his historic visit to the European nation.

The visit marks the first-ever trip by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia since the country's independence in 1993, underscoring the growing partnership between the two nations.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a post on X, highlighted the significance of the visit, stating, "PM @narendramodi has arrived in Slovakia. This is the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister since Slovakia's independence, marking a historic milestone in India-Slovakia relations. Upon arrival at the hotel, PM was received by Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, Mr Juraj Blanar and given a warm Slovak welcome of bread and salt, a symbol of hospitality, respect and goodwill. The visit is set to further strengthen bilateral ties and open new avenues for partnership."

At a hotel in Bratislava, the Lucnica Ensemble rendered "Vande Mataram" in honour of the Prime Minister's visit. The group had also performed the Indian national anthem during President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Slovakia in 2025.

'Speaking about the experience, a member of the ensemble said, "It was a wonderful experience. He was very polite and grateful to us. It was especially memorable because I had never performed before a Prime Minister before."

Another member of the group, Eva, said, "He was very polite. I like Indians as they are very kind."

Prime Minister Modi also witnessed a spiritual performance by the Slovak musical group Mahadeva Kirtan Projekt. Drummer and percussionist Marek Zilinec, founder of the ensemble, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to perform before the Indian leader.

"It was an honour, and we are thankful that we could play for him. I am thankful to the Embassy of India in Bratislava, Slovakia, for giving us this opportunity," Zilinec said.

Adding to the cultural welcome, the Prime Minister watched a traditional Slovak dance performance by Kopaniciarik, a renowned children's folk ensemble from the Myjava region of Slovakia.

Upon arrival, PM Modi was accorded the traditional Slovak welcome of bread and salt, a centuries-old custom symbolising hospitality, respect and goodwill. In Slovak culture, bread represents prosperity and sustenance, while salt signifies friendship, value and protection. The tradition is often reserved for honoured guests and reflects the importance Slovaks place on welcoming visitors warmly.

Members of the Indian diaspora gathered in large numbers in Bratislava and greeted the Prime Minister with enthusiasm. PM Modi interacted with members of the community and acknowledged their contributions to strengthening ties between India and Slovakia.

"It is a matter of good fortune for me that I got the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister interacted with all of us," a member of the Indian diaspora said.

Earlier, PM Modi said in a post on X, "Reached Bratislava. This visit provides an opportunity to deepen India-Slovakia relations and explore new avenues of cooperation. Looking forward to productive meetings with President Pellegrini and Prime Minister Fico."

The Prime Minister is visiting Slovakia at the invitation of Prime Minister Robert Fico. During the visit, he is scheduled to hold talks with Fico and meet Slovak President Peter Pellegrini. Discussions are expected to focus on enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, innovation, automobile manufacturing, railway development and other strategic sectors.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the visit will reaffirm India's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Slovakia and build upon recent high-level exchanges between the two countries.

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