PM Modi In Kyrgyzstan For SCO Summit, Will Meet Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin: LIVE Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today arrived in the Kyrgyz capital for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, the first multilateral engagement post his re-election. PM Modi, in a statement before his two-day visit to Bishkek from June 13-14, said that on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, he also plans to meet several leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The summit will be keenly watched for any interaction between PM Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, who are expected to come face to face for the first time. Though, Foreign ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said last week that no bilateral meeting has been arranged between PM Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, who will also attend the SCO meet. The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is an eight-member group led by China that cooperates chiefly on trade and security. "We attach special importance to SCO in promoting multilateral, political, security, economic and people-to-people interaction in the region," PM Modi said.

