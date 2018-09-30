PM Modi In Gujarat Live Updates: Museum Dedicated To Mahatma Gandhi Among Several Projects To Be Inaugurated Today

In Gujarat, PM Modi will address two rallies -one each in Anand and Anjar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his home state Gujarat today, where a packed schedule awaits him. The prime minister's day-long visit will begin with inauguration of a chocolate plant of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), owner of the Amul brand, at Mogar in Anand district and address a gathering of farmers.

He is also expected to inaugurate a museum dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, an Amul chocolate plant and development projects in Rajkot, Anand and Kutch districts. In Rajkot, PM Modi will inaugurate newly-built Mahatma Gandhi Museum at Alfred High School. The school, from where Mahatma Gandhi passed his matriculation in 1887, was renamed Mohandas Gandhi High School after independence. It was closed in 2017 after the authorities decided to convert it into a museum.

PM Modi will address two rallies - one each in Anand and Anjar.

